K2 Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,769 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.