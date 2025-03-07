K2 Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,769 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

