JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $9.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 54.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 2,661,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

