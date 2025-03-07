Jason Blacksberg Sells 30,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. 1,032,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,480. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 735,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 78,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

