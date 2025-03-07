iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 25.7% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $192.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.