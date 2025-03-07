iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average is $223.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

