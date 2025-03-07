iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.