iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,987,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,892 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,272,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 143,459 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 801,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 223,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 502,044 shares during the period.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.