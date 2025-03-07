iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Position Reduced by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG opened at $79.32 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

