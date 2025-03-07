iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.43 and a 200 day moving average of $588.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $572.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

