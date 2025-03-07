iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 86918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

