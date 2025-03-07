iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

