Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,079 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the average volume of 1,647 put options.
BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.
Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $113.21. 925,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,295. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
