Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.