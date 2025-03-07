Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 34,033 shares.The stock last traded at $59.29 and had previously closed at $59.29.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.