Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQJG opened at $22.87 on Friday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.