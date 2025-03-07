Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 28,534 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $47.04.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $711.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
