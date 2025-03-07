Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 28,534 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $47.04.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $711.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,194,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

