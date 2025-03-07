Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 19.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $9.02. 32,169,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 14,865,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $105,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.01.



Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

