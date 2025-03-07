International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Kevin O’byrne Purchases 6,500 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.