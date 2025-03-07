International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

