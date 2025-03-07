Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.56. 32,985,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 97,783,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

