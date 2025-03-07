Insider Buying: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,205. This trade represents a 38.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.60. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.99.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

