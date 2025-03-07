Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.05. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

