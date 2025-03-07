Inceptionr LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $174,858,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

