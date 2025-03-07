Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 439,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

