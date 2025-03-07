Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after buying an additional 147,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,778,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,342,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $128.55 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

