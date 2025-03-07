Inceptionr LLC Purchases 522 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

CSGP opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

