Inceptionr LLC Purchases 4,960 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,192,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 405,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

PJT opened at $148.06 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

