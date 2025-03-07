Inceptionr LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

