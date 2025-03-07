Inceptionr LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

