Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 180.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIG opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.47 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.