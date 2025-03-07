Inceptionr LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Integer by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark increased their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $121.84 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.