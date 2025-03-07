Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

