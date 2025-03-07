HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 554,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 218,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.20 ($0.29).
The firm has a market capitalization of £27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.57.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.
