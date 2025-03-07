Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

