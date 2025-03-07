HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 850,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $13.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $638.38. 529,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,195. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7,093.82, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $736.91 and a 200 day moving average of $645.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in HubSpot by 93.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

