Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 196,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $366.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Balkin acquired 20,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

