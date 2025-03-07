Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,395 shares of company stock worth $7,121,896. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.