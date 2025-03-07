Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

