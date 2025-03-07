Head-To-Head Contrast: Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent -5.42% -6.25% -1.58%

Volatility & Risk

Powerstorm has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $5.87 billion 1.53 $29.00 million ($1.29) -27.93

This table compares Powerstorm and Frontier Communications Parent”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Powerstorm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Powerstorm and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 2 0 2.08

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $35.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Powerstorm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

