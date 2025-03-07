Haven Private LLC Buys Shares of 822 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NFLX opened at $906.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $950.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.12. The company has a market capitalization of $387.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
