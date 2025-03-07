Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.22.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $483.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.82 and its 200-day moving average is $428.56. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

