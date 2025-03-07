Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Invests $501,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.