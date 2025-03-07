Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $310.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.01. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

