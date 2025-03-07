Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

