Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $84.54 Million Holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lowered its position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,064 shares during the period. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned about 58.83% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $84,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HFGO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

