Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $720,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.