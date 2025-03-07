Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

