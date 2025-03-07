Harold N. Kvisle Purchases 2,000 Shares of South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.90 per share, with a total value of C$69,800.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get South Bow alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of South Bow stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.07 per share, with a total value of C$165,350.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Harold N. Kvisle acquired 4,000 shares of South Bow stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,400.00.

South Bow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SOB shares. Scotiabank raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.