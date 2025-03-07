HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HVPQF remained flat at $33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
