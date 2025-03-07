HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVPQF remained flat at $33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

