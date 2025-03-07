Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%.

Guild Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GHLD opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guild has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Get Guild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.